Norfolk opening parking garages ahead of expected flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is opening several city parking garages so residents can move vehicles to higher ground ahead of heavy rains and expected flooding Thursday into Friday.
The whole Hampton Roads region is under a flash flood watch from Thursday afternoon into Friday evening, with 3 to 5 inches of rain possible.
These garages will be open starting at 5 p.m. Thursday. Vehicles must be removed by 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 23.
- York Street Garage, 215 West York Street
- Bank Street Garage, 441 Bank Street
- St Paul’s Lot, 521 Wood Street
- All Old Dominion University garages
