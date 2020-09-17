Norfolk opening parking garages ahead of expected flooding

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is opening several city parking garages so residents can move vehicles to higher ground ahead of heavy rains and expected flooding Thursday into Friday.

The whole Hampton Roads region is under a flash flood watch from Thursday afternoon into Friday evening, with 3 to 5 inches of rain possible.

These garages will be open starting at 5 p.m. Thursday. Vehicles must be removed by 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 23.

  • York Street Garage, 215 West York Street
  • Bank Street Garage, 441 Bank Street
  • St Paul’s Lot, 521 Wood Street
  • All Old Dominion University garages

For more on the weather forecast, click here.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10