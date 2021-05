YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after a duplex townhouse caught fire Thursday morning in York County.

Firefighters say they were called to the fire in the 100 block of Burnt Run around 5 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from one of the units.

All occupants of both units of the duplex were out when firefighters arrived and the fire was brought under control shortly after. The townhouse had extensive fire and smoke damage.

The investigation into the cause is underway.