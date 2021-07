CVN 79 is shown under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — There was no active shooter Thursday morning at Newport News Shipbuilding, a spokesperson confirmed.

Duane Bourne with Huntington Ingalls could not say whether there was a drill or alarm malfunction that caused a scare just after 8 a.m., but confirmed there was no shooter. He said more details would be released soon.

Check back for updates on this developing news.