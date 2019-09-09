NN police investigating robbery at City Center SunTrust Bank

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police have responded to a robbery Monday afternoon at the SunTrust Bank on Canon Blvd. near City Center.

Police said they’re looking for a white male suspect, about 5 foot 5 inches tall with a ball cap and scruffy beard. They said a gun was implied, but the suspect didn’t show it during the robbery.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at the 11800 block of Canon Boulevard location and no one was injured.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories