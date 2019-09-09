NN police investigating robbery at City Center SunTrust Bank

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police have responded to a robbery Monday afternoon at the SunTrust Bank on Canon Blvd. near City Center.

Police said they’re looking for a white male suspect, about 5 foot 5 inches tall with a ball cap and scruffy beard. They said a gun was implied, but the suspect didn’t show it during the robbery.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at the 11800 block of Canon Boulevard location and no one was injured.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.