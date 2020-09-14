NC Sept. 14 COVID-19 update: Over 800 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina as hospitalizations rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 895 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Monday.
Currently, 831 people are hospitalized, up 64 patients from 831 reported on Sunday.
An additional 8 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,060.
There were 18,711 tests completed.
Here are the latest updates in local counties:
Gates: 108 cases — 3 deaths
Dare: 258 cases — 2 deaths
Currituck: 136 cases
Pasquotank: 630 cases — 26 deaths
Perquimans: 161 cases — 3 deaths
Bertie: 515 cases — 7 deaths
Hertford: 641 cases — 24 deaths
Chowan: 281 cases — 3 deaths
Camden: 107 cases — 3 deaths
