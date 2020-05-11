NC May 11 COVID-19 update: NC surpasses 15K cases, recent daily deaths down

RALEIGH (WNCN/WAVY) — North Carolina has surpassed 15,000 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

There are now 15,045 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina health officials. This is an increase of 281 cases from the 14,764 confirmed cases reported on Sunday.

Only 3,556 new tests were reported Monday, well below North Carolina average around 6,000 per day.

The number of positive tests to total tests is hovering around 8%. Virginia, which has completed fewer test than North Carolina, has about a 15% positive rate.

Here’s the latest in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 11

Dare: 17 – 1 death

Currituck: 9

Pasquotank: 81 – 3 deaths

Perquimans: 17 – 2 deaths

Hertford: 51 – 1 death

Bertie: 61 – 2 deaths

Chowan: 11

Camden: 2

Three more deaths were also reported statewide, bringing the state’s total to 550.

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. On Monday, Avery County’s website said there have been 409 residents tested with 139 tests coming back negative. A total of 270 test results are pending.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased to 464 on Monday from 442 on Sunday, and trending down slightly.

This is the first full week of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 1 of reopening the state.