NBA pro Allen Iverson attends Bethel High gym ribbon cutting Tuesday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Allen Iverson, a National Basketball Association pro and Hall of Famer, visited his alma mater in Hampton Tuesday for a special celebration.

The reason? A brand-new gymnasium at the school to be named after him.

Hampton City Schools held an official dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting at the Allen Iverson Gymnasium Tuesday afternoon.

Iverson gave a speech during the ceremony and got a little teary-eyed. He said he is where he is today because of his parents, friends, teachers and others who supported him at Bethel High in Hampton.

When asked why he got emotional by WAVY.com, Iverson said it’s an emotional experience to dedicate himself to a gym, then have it dedicated back to him.

Part of the entryway to the gym showcases some of Iverson’s memorabilia from his days in the NBA.

And, of course, some young basketball players couldn’t help but shoot some hoops on the shiny new court.

Iverson told the kids playing on the court that they should never give up on their dreams, and never forget those who helped them get where they want to be.

Iverson and Gary Moore, of Moore Management & Entertainment LLC, are both Bethel High School alums have supported the school’s athletics for more than 15 years. Their support helped build the new gym.

Both were set to attend Tuesday’s ceremony.

Stay tuned for more coverage on the dedication with Iverson.