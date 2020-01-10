Navy: Russian ship ‘aggressively approached’ US destroyer in North Arabian Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American warship was “aggressively approached” by a Russian Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea, the U.S. Navy said Friday.

Navy Cmdr. Josh Frey, spokesman for U.S. 5th Fleet, said that the USS Farragut was conducting routine operations Thursday and sounded five short blasts to warn the Russian ship of a possible collision. He said the USS Farragut, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer based in Florida, asked the Russian ship to change course and the ship initially refused but ultimately moved away.

Video provided by the Navy shows the Russia ship approach the Farragut from behind and turn away after getting within about 200 feet.

Even though the Russian ship moved away, Frey said the delay in shifting course “increased the risk of collision.”

“The U.S. Navy continues to remain vigilant and is trained to act in a professional manner, Frey said. “We continue to encourage vessels from all nations to operate in accordance with internationally recognized maritime laws, standards and norms.