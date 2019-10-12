NASA to host live talk highlighting science on next Wallops launch to space station

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, October 17, NASA will host a live discussion about its upcoming rocket launch at Wallops Island in November.

The talk will involved several experts who will discuss the Cygnus spacecraft set to be launched on an Antares rocket, and several experiments that will take place on it.

Jennifer Buchli, NASA’s deputy chief scientist for the International Space Station Program Science Office at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, and Michael Roberts, the interim chief scientist for the ISS U.S. National Lab, will talk about the research and technology on board the Cygnus spacecraft.

Thomas Kruger, team lead of the European Space Agency’s Human-Robot Interaction Lab, will discuss the ANALOG-1 investigation. It will test telerobotic operations under microgravity.

Mike Snyder, a founder, board member and chief engineer for Made In Space will talk about the Space’s Recycler. It will test systems needed to reprocess plastic into 3-D filament in microgravity.

Brian York, the principal investigator of the Rodent Research-14 investigation, will explain an experiment that will study the effects of microgravity on biological circadian rhythm and key organ tissues, including colon, heart, lung, liver, kidney and hypothalamus.

Finally Kathleen Coderre, principal investigator, will speak about AstroRad, a new vest that could protect astronauts’ vital organs from deep-space radiation.

The live talk will be streamed on NASA’s website. It starts at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The upcoming launch of the Cygnus spacecraft on an Antares rocket is on Saturday November 2 at 9:59 a.m. That will take place at NASA’s Wallops Island Flight Facility.

It is free and open to the public, but you can also watch it on their website.