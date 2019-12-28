Multiple power outages in Pasquotank County leave residents in the dark

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency management officials in Pasquotank County say there are multiple reports of power outages.

Elizabeth City Power is working on the issue within the city limits, the emergency management department wrote on Facebook.

A majority of those who use Elizabeth City Power should have their power back on, officials said around 8 p.m. Friday. About 800 were still without power, but restoration time was estimated to be about 30 to 45 minutes.

Dominion Energy is also aware of the issue and is working on the outages throughout Pasquotank County “as quickly as possible.”

There is no restoration time for those that use Dominion Energy, officials said.

As of 7:15 p.m., the emergency management department said it did not know the cause of the outage.