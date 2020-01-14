Closings & Delays
Mueller probe witness George Nader pleads guilty to child sex charges

FILE – This 1998 frame from video provided by C-SPAN shows George Nader, president and editor of Middle East Insight. Federal prosecutors have charged several people, including a Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman who was a witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, with conspiring to conceal excessive campaign contributions during the 2016 presidential election. (C-SPAN via AP, File)

A key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation will be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography. Lebanese-American businessman George Nader entered a plea deal Monday in federal court in Alexandria.

Nader admitted transporting a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to Washington, D.C., in 2000 to engage in sexual activity. He also admitted possessing child pornography depicting infants or toddlers. Nader’s name appears more than 100 times in Mueller’s report.

It details Nader’s efforts to serve as liaison between Russians and members of President Donald Trump’s transition team.

