Monday storms to bring strong gusts up to 50-60 mph, tornado and power outage risk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Strong, damaging storms that swept across the South on Easter Sunday are heading into our area Monday morning, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain, with possible tornadoes and hail.

The strong winds, with gusts around 50 mph and up 60 mph near the coast, are expected to be the biggest problem. Much of the WAVY viewing area is under a tornado watch until noon.

The watch is currently for the Peninsula, inland Southside (from Suffolk to the west), and Bertie and Gates County, to points westward, until noon. The watch may be extended east to the coast later today.

These winds could lead to widespread power outages around our area.

As of 6:30 a.m., the storms were just to the west of Richmond, and are expected to enter our area around 9-10 a.m.

The heaviest rain is expected around 11 a.m. and will drop off after 2 p.m. We shouldn’t have widespread flooding, but localized flooding will be possible.

