MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University will hold a memorial Tuesday morning for the student-athlete who was killed in a hit-and-run in Virginia last week.

The university will celebrate the life of sophomore Eli Cramer in a memorial service at 11 a.m. inside Seeger Memorial Chapel.

The service will be open to the public and the university will live stream it. News Channel 11 will also live stream the event on Facebook and WJHL.com.

Cramer was among three members of the university’s cross country and track team who were struck by a car near Williamsburg last Thursday. The two other runners, Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy, were injured.

The man accused of hitting them is facing driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, hit-and-run, and other charges.