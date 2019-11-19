McCabe pleads not guilty to public corruption charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The former Norfolk sheriff pleaded not guilty Tuesday to public corruption charges in connection with what federal authorities call a “bribery scheme.”

Former Sheriff Bob McCabe appeared in federal court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 11 charges.

McCabe, who now lives in West Palm Beach, Florida, hurriedly left the courthouse following the hearing Tuesday. He said he could not comment on the charges, but confirmed he is preparing for trial.

His codefendant, Gerard Boyle, also pleaded not guilty in the case.

The government says McCabe favored Boyle’s company, Correct Care Solutions, and rigged bids for providing medical services to Norfolk inmates.

McCabe and Boyle were indicted Oct. 24.

The indictment claims the pair engaged in a quid pro quo relationship, where Boyle gave McCabe cash, gifts and campaign contributions in exchange for official actions that helped Boyle’s company.

The indictment also alleges the former sheriff engaged in a similar relationship with another person who was the chief executive officer of a Louisiana-based company that provided food services at the Norfolk City Jail. The person has not been named.

McCabe faces 11 charges, which include conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right, obtaining property under color of official right and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted, McCabe faces a maximum sentence of 20 years on each charge.