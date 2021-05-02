Man sustains non life-threatening injuries following shooting on E. Princess Anne Rd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man sustained injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Sunday evening.
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of E. Princess Anne Rd.
When the got to the scene, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The unidentified man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Initial investigations revealed that the shooting was self-inflicted/accidental.
There are not further information at this time.
