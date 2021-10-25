Man shot on Childs Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital early Monday morning.

Police responded to 700 block of Childs Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. for a call about a shooting that had just occurred.

When police arrived on scene, they found an adult male who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with what is considered to be potentially life-threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, and no suspect information is available, police say.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Hampton Police Division or the Crime Line.