Man sentenced to 10-year active prison term for robbing fellow Navy sailor in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man has been given a 10-year active prison sentence for robbing and pistol-whipping a fellow U.S. Navy sailor during a robbery in 2020.

Jacarie Harry Wynn was sentenced Tuesday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court to 53 years in prison with 43 years suspended.

According to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the victim agreed to buy marijuana from Wynn on Aug. 15, 2020 after seeing one of Wynn’s social media posts.

Wynn and another “unidentified individual” went to the victim’s apartment, where there were seven people inside, to complete the transaction. When Wynn and his accomplice arrived, the victim came outside to pay for the marijuana using iPhone Apple Pay.

When the victim went back inside the apartment, Wynn contacted him and said the transaction didn’t work. The victim then went back outside.

Wynn and his accomplice then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The three then went into the apartment. At that point, Wynn pistol-whipped the victim in the back of the head.

Wynn pointed the firearm at the people inside the apartment and held them at gunpoint. He also pistol-whipped another person.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office said Wynn demanded the people give up their phones and other belongings. Wynn collected four cell phones and a wallet.

Using the victim’s stolen phone, Wynn tried to transfer money into his own account.

Wynn and his accomplice briefly left, but then returned to the apartment to demand a cell phone. At that time, the group of people hid in the back bedroom.

The victim and his friends then called police, who were able to track down two of the stolen phones through the Find My iPhone app.

The victim was able to give Wynn’s first name to police, which helped detectives identify Jacarie Wynn as a suspect. He was identified in a line-up a few days later.

Wynn was arrested on Aug. 25, 2020 after police tracked him to a Norfolk apartment. He was arrested after he jumped from a second-story balcony and attempted to run away.