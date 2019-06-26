Man found shot to death on Wind Mill Point Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are trying to figure out who fatally shot a man Tuesday on Wind Mill Point Road.

Police were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to the first block of Wind Mill Point Road and found that the man had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified him as 21-year-old Sean Cameron, of Newport News.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.