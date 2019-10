NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital after being found shot Friday night on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News.

Newport News police say the man was found shot in a parking lot in the 13200 block of Aqueduct, and his wound is not considered life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.