Man fighting for his life following early morning shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say someone shot a man on Edward Street early Friday morning in the Norview section of the city.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police, officers responded to the 6200 block of Edward Street around 2:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any additional details on the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at -1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip via text at http://p3tips.com/1126.

