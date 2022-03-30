NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is now facing murder charges in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach after three people were found dead.

Police say 30-year-old Cola Beale is wanted on second-degree murder charges in connection to a recent homicide on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk.

According to police, the body of 32-year-old Downing Mclean was found in a Norfolk home around 3:35 p.m. on March 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beale is also wanted in connection to two recent homicides in Virginia Beach. The U.S. Marshals Service announced on Tuesday a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Virginia Beach police said a woman’s death in the Campus East area is being investigated as a homicide after a fire broke out at a home Thursday night.

Police also say a fatal shooting on Linda Court is under investigation.

Beale is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and arson in connection with the two deaths. Police said he could face additional charges.

The first incident happened Thursday, March 24 in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive. Firefighters responded to a call at 7:30 p.m. reporting a fire at that location.

A deceased person, identified Monday as 31-year-old Czavi’er Hill, was found in the Baccalaureate Drive home. Although the house was on fire, police said she died from a gunshot wound.

A pet also died that night at the home.

VBPD said on Friday the incident was being investigated as a “suspicious death.” On Monday, they confirmed it is now a homicide investigation.

Police confirmed Beale and Hill were in a dating relationship.

On Friday, officers were also called to check on the welfare of a person at a home in the 700 block of Linda Court.

When they arrived, officers found 73-year-old Clifton Baxter dead from a gunshot wound.

Beale’s relationship with Baxter is still under police investigation.

Anyone with information on Beale’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

Beale is a convicted sex offender. He pleaded guilty to sexual battery involving a minor in 2018. The U.S. Marshals Service says Beale has a history of possessing firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Norfolk police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.