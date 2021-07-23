Man attacked deputy responding to EMS call in Avon, sheriff’s office says

AVON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was arrested July 12 after the Dare County Sheriff’s Office says he attacked a deputy responding to an EMS call.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy responded around 10:30 p.m. to call reporting a person acting unstable at a residence in the 40100 block of Highway 12.

Jorge Ugata Roario, a student from the Dominican Republic, scratched and bit the deputy’s facial area, the sheriff’s office said. He also tried to take the deputy’s gun and Taser.

Roario, 24, has been charged with assault on a law enforcement official and is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.