Detectives said Curtis Gipson, 18, of Suitland burglarized several businesses. They arrested him twice, once after he ran from a stolen Chick-fil-A delivery car that was in a wreck.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is responsible for burglaries at several businesses and who is accused of stealing a Chick-fil-A delivery car.

Detectives said 18-year-old Curtis Gipson of Suitland committed crimes in Silver Spring between May 19 and July 6, 2022. The locations of the burglaries were:

Whole Foods Market on Wayne Avenue

Cava on Fenton Street

Potbelly on Ellsworth Drive

Chipotle on Fenton Street

The Montgomery County Department of Police said that that Gipson forced his way into the businesses and stole money and property from them.

Police arrested Gipson on burglary charges on June 28. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

On July 6, shortly before 7:30 a.m., there was a collision involving a marked Chick-fil-A delivery car near University Boulevard West and Haines Street. Police said Gipson and two other people were in the delivery car when it crashed. Officers said all three ran, but police took them into custody. Gipson and the others were hurt, and medics took them to the hospital.

Detectives looked at surveillance footage from Chick-fil-A on Fenton Street. They said the footage showed Gipson forcing his way into the restaurant right before 5 a.m. on July 6 and taking the key to the delivery car which was parked outside Chick-fil-A. Detectives said he stole the car and that he took money and property from Denizen’s Brewing Company on East West Highway, Orangetheory Fitness on Fenton Street, and Chick-Fil-A on Ellsworth Drive.

Following the incidents of July 6, police said Gipson faced additional burglary charges as well as charges related to the stolen Chick-fil-A delivery car. As of Tuesday, July 12, Gipson was in jail with no bond.

Detectives said they believe Gipson might have burglarized other businesses. They encouraged anyone who thinks they were burglary victims to contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6870 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.