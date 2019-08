NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The James River Bridge is closed in both directions Thursday afternoon due to malfunctioning equipment.

It started around 3:30 p.m., and crews are on the way to assess the problem. No detours have been established yet, and it’s unclear when the issue will be resolved, but drivers are encouraged to use the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel instead.

Check back for any updates on this breaking news.