Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, dies of COVID-19 complications

SHREVEPORT, La. (BRPROUD) — Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, chosen weeks ago to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, died of COVID-19 complications Tuesday, days before he was to take office.

Letlow, 41, was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the virus. On Dec. 23, doctors transferred him to Ochsner LSU Health’s intensive care unit in Shreveport.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult time,” his family said in a statement to the Monroe News-Star.

Letlow, a former chief of staff to outgoing U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, won the race to succeed his longtime boss on Dec. 5. The Republican was set to take office this Sunday.

Letlow is the first member or member-elect of Congress to die of COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards released this statement on Letlow’s death:

“Congressman-elect Letlow felt a calling from a young age to serve the people of his home state, working behind the scenes for former Governor Bobby Jindal and serving as chief of staff to Congressman Ralph Abraham, who he was recently elected to succeed. COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon. I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family. I hope all of the people of Louisiana will join Donna and me in praying for Congressman-elect Letlow’s family, especially his wife Julia and their two children, his many friends and the people of the 5th Congressional District. Louisiana has lost more than 7,300 people to COVID-19 since March, and each one of them leaves a tremendous hole in our state.”

Edwards has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on the day of Letlow’s funeral. The late congressman-elect’s family plans to announce arrangements at a later time.