LIVE NOW: President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) President Donald Trump will hold its campaign rally Thursday at Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The rally is scheduled to start at 1 p.m, and doors will open at 10 a.m.

Currently, President Trump supporters are on line outside of PGV:

Employees at Pitt-Greenville Airport have been busy preparing for President Trump’s rally at the airport.

Airport executive director, Bill Hopper, said it’s all hands on-deck leading up to the visit.

He said their number one priority is keeping visitors and employees safe and they will be taking all necessary COVID-19 precautions.

He stated, “We’ll make sure that we do the preventative measures that we can just to make sure. And that’s with everybody you know you’ve got to assume that anybody that you come into contact with could have been exposed.”

About to go live on @wnct9 just outside the rally…my photographer Carvon counted almost 50 people in just over 2 minutes going inside the rally with no mask. pic.twitter.com/8fOd8Hrrq7 — Madison Forsey (@madforsey) October 15, 2020

Hopper said the exact details for Thursday’s rally are still in the works, but he expects the rally will take place on the airport ramp outside the terminal.

People who drive by the airport every day should be prepared for heavier traffic and delays Thursday.

WNCT will be covering the president’s rally and more all week long.

You must register for tickets to the rally online, all tickets are on a first come first serve basis.

Greenville Police Department released the following statement regarding parking:

“If you’re planning to attend the Trump Rally tomorrow, satellite parking will be available at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, per the campaign. We’ve been told shuttles will begin running around 9:30 a.m. Parking will NOT be permitted at the airport or on Memorial Drive.”

