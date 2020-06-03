Live blog: Black Lives Matter 757 holding press conference at 3 p.m. in response to recent protests, unaffiliated Hampton event

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Black Lives Matter 757 is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday in response to events in the past week, including Tuesday night’s protest in Hampton that the group said it had no part in organizing.
WAVY will carry the press conference live here online and our Facebook page at 3 p.m.
Black Lives Matter 757 has organized several protests over the past five days in Hampton Roads, including one at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Sunday in which police tear gassed protesters.
The Tuesday night protest in Hampton was not affiliated with Black Lives Matter 757, with the group saying beforehand that it “could be a set-up.” It was peaceful until about midnight, when protests gave way to vandalism and looting. Police made 10 arrests, 8 adults and 2 juveniles, and say a female protester was injured.
Previous Demonstrations in Hampton Roads (note: not all of these were solely organized by Black Lives Matter 757):
- Monday, June 1: Protests, demonstrations continued throughout Hampton Roads Monday night; 26 arrested in VB
- Sunday, May 31:VB puts curfew in place at 8 p.m. Monday as demonstrations continue throughout Hampton Roads
- Saturday, May 30:Hundreds gather in Norfolk and Portsmouth protesting police brutality following Floyd death; NPD Chief Boone speaks to crowd
- Friday, May 29: Protesters shut down I-64 in Hampton in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis