Liberty University officials plan to resume normal campus operations for fall 2021 semester

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Officials at Liberty University announced on Wednesday afternoon they plan to resume normal campus operations for the fall 2021 semester.

Liberty University President Jerry Prevo made the announcement about the plans for normal campus operations at the opening of the fall semester this week, according to a statement released by the university on Wednesday, March 24.

“As our leadership teams plan for the 2021-22 academic year, we want to share some joyful news: Liberty plans for a return to normal operation, as things were pre-pandemic,” said Liberty University President Jerry Prevo. “With national and state data showing suppression of the spread of the virus, we are encouraged, foremost, that our prayers are being answered. If the data continues on this positive trajectory, and as local and state guidelines continue to be lifted, our campus will welcome students back in the fall — and we will do so without restrictions.”

Prevo says health and safety will still remain a primary concern.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to keep the health and safety of our students and the entire campus community a priority. We have a solid, dedicated team whose job is to make sure our students have all the resources they need to thrive in their educational pursuits, and that includes a safe learning environment,” Prevo said. “Even when the current protocols are no longer in place, we will still be encouraging the campus community to form healthy habits and look out for the health and safety of others.”

According to Prevo, Liberty University will continue to inform the campus community of any virus-related news in the coming months.

Residential classes are set to begin on Aug. 23. You can view the full 2021-2022 academic calendar by clicking here.