Joint Base Langley-Eustis airman killed last month in Afghanistan comes home

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Exmore Police Department, Tasley Volunteer Fire Company, the Virgina State Police, Accomack County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies all participated in escorting and honoring fallen airman Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss.
Voss, a 46-year-old airman stationed in Hampton Roads, was killed in aircraft crash on Jan. 27 in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan.
The Exmore Police Department participated by blocking off blocking off intersections in town to help those who were escorting the fallen airman.
The Virginia State Police and the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office escorted Voss’ body through Accomack County enroute to Hampton Roads.
The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company also paid their respects as the escort passed through the county.
Voss was originally from Yigo, Guam. But he was stationed at Headquarters Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virgina. He was just 17 days away from coming home when he died.
