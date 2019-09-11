Jackson returns to coaching at his alma mater

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — When Robert Jackson last walked off the sideline three years ago, he thought that was it.

The long-time head coach at Salem High School felt his time as a football coach was over, and all of his energy would be focused toward his new position, as the athletics director at Norcom High School.

That is until Norcom parted ways with Larry Archie after 15 years.

Suddenly, Jackson stared down an offer he couldn’t turn down.

Now the head football coach at his alma mater, Jackson has the Greyhounds off to a 1-0 start, and expects to “win games and compete for championships.”