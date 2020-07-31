Isle of Wight School Board to hold special meeting on Monday to vote on rescinding reopening plan

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — In a turn of events, the Isle of Wight School Board will now decide in a special meeting next Monday whether or not to rescind a school reopening plan that was just adopted on Thursday.

In a 3-2 vote taken during a special meeting Thursday morning, the district broke away from many other districts in our region that decided to start with almost exclusive virtual learning, allowing for some elementary and middle school students to be physically in the classroom to start the school year.

Board members Denise Tynes (Smithfield) and Vicky Hulick (Newport) voted against the plan, instead favoring a nine-week virtual start for everyone.

The school board says the upcoming vote set for 9 a.m. Monday at Westside Elementary in Smithfield will specifically address the reopening plan’s parent choice options that would allow the elementary and middle school students to go either 100 percent virtual or in-person two days a week under an AB hybrid model, and high school students to go 100 percent virtual for the semester or the first 9 weeks.

The meeting will be streamed live on the IWCS Facebook page and YouTube channel. In-person attendees will be required to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines.

In June, IWCS conducted a survey of parents and employees to gather feedback on the reopening of schools. Click here to see the survey results.

