Have you seen this dog? She’s lost in York County and needs medication

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A dog missing from the Ella Taylor, Showalter, and Lakeside area of Yorktown has been missing since Monday and is in need of medication.

Lori is a small black lab and weighs about 40 pounds. She is friendly, but shy and has a pink collar. She is also microchipped.

The dog is sick and needs vitamin K to heal properly, according to her owner.

A post in a York County 411 group by her owner says there’s evidence she has been in the area of Peninsula Mulch and Winders Point area. The owner asks residents to stay clear of the Peninsula Mulch area if possible so Lori doesn’t get spooked and continue running.

The owner has set a trap with real-time game cameras in an effort to find Lori.

Residents should keep en eye out in the Winders Point and Grafton Bethel Elementary School area.

If Lori is caught, she needs to go to a vet immediately.

“Lori urgently needs medical attention by now,” her owner wrote in the post. “If you do find her call me; and if possible, take her straight to Salty Paws (after hours to the PARC on 17 across from County Grill). They both know what she needs!”

The owner can be reached at 757-903-7845.

The owner has set a $500 reward.