Hampton University provides financial assistance to graduating students

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — In a letter to graduating students on Friday afternoon, Hampton University President, William R. Harvey, announced that they will be providing financial assistance to each graduate in the Class of 2020 and 2021.

Each student in those graduating classes who have federal student loans will be given $500 towards repayment of their loans. This payment will go directly to the U.S. Department of Education loan servicer that oversees their loan.

Students who do not have federal student loans will be reimbursed their graduation fee of $150.

“This past 12 to 18 months have been a challenge to the Hampton faculty, staff and students. Covid-19 has taken its toll on all aspects of our campus, the nation and the world,” said Harvey in his letter. “The fact that the most recent virtual Commencement was not up to Hampton’s Standard of Excellence added to all of our concerns. I truly understand what you missed by not having an in-person ceremony.”

In addition, gradates will be honored at an in-person ceremony on-campus in December. Students will be provided details by the end of June.