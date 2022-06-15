NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A change in Virginia law has school districts across the state updating or creating a cardiac arrest policy for student-athletes.

On Wednesday, the Norfolk Public School Board enacted its own policy to model state guidelines.

This comes one week after a Virginia Beach high school athlete collapsed during conditioning and died. The district has not said if the student suffered from cardiac arrest.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the most common cause of death among athletes according to the American Heart Association.

Under a revised state law, parents must receive information about cardiac arrest and sign off on a form understanding if their child shows signs, they’ll be immediately removed from play.

The student won’t be allowed to continue until a doctor examines them and signs off saying they can resume physical activity.

Norfolk Public Schools isn’t the only district with a policy like this.

Just last week Portsmouth Public Schools also enacted the same measure. Hampton City Schools revised its athletic policy last month. Newport News Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools have had similar policies in place since 2020.

Symptoms of cardiac arrest include fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, chest pain, heart palpitations and loss of consciousness.

Cardiac arrest is fatal if the symptoms aren’t recognized immediately.