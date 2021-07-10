Gunshot victim walked into hospital after shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a man walked into a Norfolk hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Dispatch said they were notified around 12:03 A.M. for a victim who walked in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police have confirmed that the shooting originally happened on 21st Street and Colley Avenue.

According to the police, no suspect is in custody at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.