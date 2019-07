The Gold Mine Chinese restaurant was robbed at gunpoint on June 12, 2019.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating the armed robbery of the Gold Mine Chinese restaurant on Victory Blvd.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday at the 2012 Victory Blvd. location. There’s no suspect information at this time, but police say the suspect did have a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.