Gloucester Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester Sheriff’s office is searching for a 29-year-old woman who was reported missing Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s office, Ashley Cerasole, a resident of the Cary Avenue adult home, was last seen walking on Main Street around 4:30 p.m.

She is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair pulled back into a ponytail. She is believed to be wearing a light multi-colored, white blue and pink windbreaker jacket.

The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to call them at 804-693-3890.