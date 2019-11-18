Former VB Economic Development Director indicted on embezzlement charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A former Economic Develpoment Director for the the city of Virginia Beach has been indicted on embezzlement charges Monday afternoon.

62-year-old Warren Harris, a former Virginia Beach Director of Economic Development, was indicted on 14 felony embezzlement charges dating from the summer of 2016 until the summer of last year.

Reports say the allegations stem from misuse of the city’s funds for “personal use.”

