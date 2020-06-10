Live Now
Food drive Wednesday being held by Portsmouth native and Mavericks player Dorian Finney-Smith

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth native and NBA player Dorian Finney-Smith is holding a drive-thru food distribution event on Wednesday at I.C. Norcom High School.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be for Portsmouth residents only on a first-come-first-served basis.

Donations of groceries, toiletries, dog food and more were provided by Finney-Smith, who graduated from Norcom, and other groups. The 6-foot-7 forward has played for the Dallas Mavericks since 2016.

Attendees are being asked to enter the high school’s parking lot from High Street.

