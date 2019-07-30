Final Days in the Newsroom

As my final days at WAVY approach, I can’t help but get upset that this experience is coming to an end. I’m so glad I got a chance to work with such great people who pushed me to be better all summer. As I reflect, here are some things I accomplished:

Wrote/edited/completed a total of 5 packages

Wrote and published 3 web stories to the WAVY website

Shot 12 stand ups

Worked on The Hampton Roads Show

Did my own Living Local segment

Ran prompter and shadowed almost every department

Completed my final resume reel

and SO much more….

Being in the newsroom everyday has been anything but boring, I was either going out on stories everyday or shadowing promotions, directors, producers, engineering, production, digital, or even just sitting in on the midday show or evening shows to ask questions. The anchors and production team were always so patient and willing to answer any questions I had.

My main focus the past few week has been my resume reel, I was so proud to finally put it all together. I liked that I could send off my final reel to so many people in the newsroom and got a lot of feedback that I used to edit it. I never feel like I can’t ask for help.

WAVY has felt like home for so long and always will, I hope the next interns enjoyed it just as much as I have.