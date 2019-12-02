Eagle crashes through glass at H&R Block in Virginia Beach, hangs out

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Bald eagles are said to have some of the best eyesight in the animal kingdom, but apparently it was no match for the Windex at H&R Block on Newtown Road.

In ironic fashion, the tax preparation business had a bald eagle slam through its glass window on Monday morning.

The eagle even hung around on the windowsill for a bit before flying off.

The eagle left the way it came – through the glass. Rehabbers are out looking for it to make sure it doesn’t have any signs of trauma @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/EVsf7SEEwY — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) December 2, 2019

The bird didn’t appear to have an major injuries, but Virginia Beach wildlife rehabbers are hoping to track it down to see if it suffered any trauma.

Now, if only it was a Liberty Tax.

Harry Patterson Jr. works next door and got the eagle on camera. Marielena Balouris spoke with Patterson and will have more details coming up at 4 on WAVY News 10.