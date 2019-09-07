Dorian brings flooding, blocked roads around Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Folks in Elizabeth City will be cleaning up downed trees and limbs for a while.

Strong winds toppled trees and heavy rain caused flooding around the city. Officials tell 10 On Your Side many roads are blocked.

About seven inches of rain fell over the last 24 hours and that caused water in low lying areas to rise really fast.

It was a tense morning for folks in Elizabeth City as hurricane Dorian made its arrival Friday.

“It was real real bad,” said William Covington. “I’m talking about the trees were leaning, trees falling, powerlines and everything. Our power event went out. I was scared.”

Heavy rain pelted the area, filling streets with water.

We saw several motorists turn around at Flora Street and Riverside Avenue but just as many drivers decided to chance it and drove through anyway.

High winds took down trees and even street signs in the storm’s path.

Michael Sutton and his 96-year-old mother had a close call while watching the hurricane from their living room.

“I came back and my mother said ‘look it, there’ and I was watching it at first and it was leaning and then I came back and it fell all the way down,” Sutton said.

His neighbor’s tree uprooted and fell toward the home, just inches away from causing damage. Power lines came down with it.

“One of the biggest problems we are experiencing right now is we have numerous downed trees around the city. A lot of those trees are across the city roadways and also have powerlines in them,” said Richard Olson, city manager for Elizabeth City.

An estimated 20,000 customers from various electric companies in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank and Camden counties lost power during during the storm.

Olson tells 10 On Your Side about 6,000 of those are with Elizabeth City Electric.

“We have a number of substations that are presently down and we’re working on those and getting them up and operational,” he said. “We do have crews in from Rocky Mountain, Wilson and Greenville right now helping us out to restore power.”

Those crews are working around the clock to get the lights back on.

We’re told the shelter that was opened lost power too but it was running on backup generators.

The evacuation order that was in place for Zone A will be lifted on Saturday.