Device could prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking

(CNN) – When you want a McFlurry, one of the worst things to hear is that the McDonald’s ice cream machine is broken.

The machines are notorious for being down, but People Magazine reports McDonald’s may have found a solution.

McDonald’s has teamed up with software company Kytch, which developed technology that can be added onto the current ice cream machines

The devices can help employees manage the machines by correcting mechanical issues caused by human error and making sure the automated cleaning cycle, an intensive process that can take as long as four hours to complete, happens on time.

Business Insider reports several McDonald’s franchisees have implemented the Kytch devices since May 2019, though McDonald’s is not pushing its locations to do so. Burger King franchisees have also implemented the Kytch devices.

