Cynthia Carver murder suspect in court Tuesday for hearing

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of killing a Southampton County woman was set to appear in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

James Goodwyn is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Cynthia Carver, who was found dead in Suffolk a month after she was reported missing from her Newsoms home last February.

A criminal complaint in the investigation showed there was a match between Goodwyn’s DNA and the underside of Carver’s right fingernail, and his shoes were similar in design to the footwear impression made on the floor of Carver’s home.

A search warrant revealed Goodwyn lied to a deputy about having met with Carver on Feb 21, 2019 — the night she was last seen — saying he only spoke with her through Facebook Messenger.

10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver is in the courtroom for Goodwyn’s hearing. Look for updates coming up online and on WAVY News 10.

Latest posts