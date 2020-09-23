Crash on Brewers Neck Blvd. in Isle of Wight County leaves one dead

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A pickup truck crash on Brewers Neck Boulevard in Isle of Wight County left one person dead and another injured late Tuesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 10:25 p.m. when a 2004 Tacoma pickup truck heading south ran off the road into a ditch, hit a mailbox, then a tree before overturning.

Police say the passenger in the truck, 76-year-old Richard Conrad Sawyer, 76, died at the scene. The driver of the truck, Dean Avery Turner, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No charges have been made but investigators say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

