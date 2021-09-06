Cox grad Cole Johnson named CAA Offensive Player of the Week after throwing 5 TDs in JMU opener

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) throws a pass during the first half against Morehead State in an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s Cole Johnson was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Offensive Player of the Week after tossing five touchdowns in JMU football’s opening week 68-10 win over Morehead State.

The 6-foot-5 redshirt senior matched JMU’s program record with the five touchdown throws and went 19-of-28 (67.9%) for 298 yards passing overall. He averaged 15.7 yards per completion and the touchdowns went to four different receivers. The first was a 52-yard pass to Kris Thornton, who also had another score.

TOUCHDOWN DUKES!



Cole Johnson to Kris Thornton right down the seam for 54 yards and an early 7-0 lead! (10:02, 2Q)

Johnson is a Cox High School graduate who was named the Dukes’ starter last season when it was moved from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021. He helped lead JMU to the FCS semifinals, where they lost eventual national champion Sam Houston State.

TOUCHDOWN DUKES!



Cole Johnson drops in a perfect ball to Kevin Curry, Jr. for his fifth TD of the day, matching the program record and putting JMU up, 52-10! (11:45, 4Q)

The Dukes had 687 yards of total offense against Morehead on Saturday, the fifth-most in program history, and held the Eagles to -57 yards rushing, also a program record.

Johnson and JMU however will see a tougher opponent this upcoming Saturday with CAA opponent Maine, which lost 34-24 on Thursday to Delaware, last year’s CAA champion.

The Dukes (No. 2 in FCS) have been picked to win the conference this year and are a favorite to win the FCS national title.