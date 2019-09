YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies are looking for a couple that left the Kiln Creek Parkway 3 Amigos restaurant without paying a “large” food and drink bill.

The sheriff’s office says the two jumped the patio fence and ran off last Tuesday, but were captured on surveillance footage.

Anyone who recognizes the couple is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCKU-UP.