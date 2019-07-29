Community mourns the passing of former NSU President Dr. Harrison Wilson

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk State University announced the passing of longtime former president Dr. Harrison B. Wilson saying, “The Spartan family mourns the loss of one of its stalwart champions.”

Wilson served at the helm of the university from 1975-1997.

According to NSU, during his tenure as President, Dr. Wilson once said, “We must continue to broaden our horizons in all we do at Norfolk State University. In academics as well as athletics, you need to raise the bar …set higher goals and work for excellence. The students, the University, and the community deserve nothing less than representing ourselves at the highest level of effort.”

An NSU administrative building has been named in his honor.

NSU President-elect Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D. said a memorial service for Dr. Wilson will be held on the University’s campus in the near future. She added, ” We are grateful for his many contributions. He will be deeply missed by all of us. Please join me and my husband, Dmitri, in sending our deepest sympathies to Dr. Lucy Wilson and the entire Wilson family, along with our lasting thanks for his dedication to Norfolk State. “

The condolences poured in Monday following the news of Dr. Wilson’s passing.

Governor Ralph Northam released this statement:

“I join the entire Spartan community in mourning the loss of Dr. Harrison B. Wilson. For more than two decades, his leadership brought tremendous achievement to Norfolk State University and charted a new course for the institution, both in academics and in athletics. As we reflect on his extraordinary life, legacy, and good will, my thoughts are with his wife, Dr. Lucy Wilson, his family, and the students, educators, and many others who loved him and learned from him.”

Congressman Bobby Scott added, “I was saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Harrison B. Wilson. He was a renowned basketball coach, educator, and long-time president of Norfolk State University. His tenure at NSU was marked by significant growth and his passion for excellence helped increase the university’s stature as a premier institution of higher education in Virginia. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Dr. Lucy Wilson, his children, grandchildren, and the countless students positively impacted by his life and work.”

NFL star Russell Wilson tweeted that he was going to miss his grandfather, adding, ” He was an educator, a mentor, a college basketball coach, and the second President at Norfolk State University…”

Going to miss you Grandpa. ❤️🙏🏾

This is my Grandfather whose no longer with us. Dr. Harrison B. Wilson Jr.



He was an educator, a mentor, a college basketball coach, and the second President at Norfolk State University a HBCU from 1975-1997.



Love you. #BeholdTheGreenandGold pic.twitter.com/o6o455z9RF — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 29, 2019

RIP Dr., HBW Jr. The end of an era and the passing of a legend. If you didn’t know our grandfather, Read the link. (*this article is 3 years old)* https://t.co/5eXE9ecQ5z — Harrison Wilson (@hbproductions83) July 29, 2019

WAVY News 10 Sports Director Bruce Rader was a longtime friend of Wilson.

So sad to hear of the passing of former @NSUSpartans Pres. Dr. Harrison Wilson, my longtime mentor and friend. Almost 45 years ago he introduced me to the best kept secret in sports, HBC sports, Norfolk St and Hampton U, which led to decades of covering @CIAAForLife. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/0KAIcK0Bav — Bruce Rader (@BruceRaderSport) July 29, 2019

We honor you and will always remember you, Dr. Harrison B. Wilson.

Our appreciation goes out to you and your family. You are greatly loved and will be missed. To the Wilson family and loved ones, our thoughts and prayers go out to each of you 💚💛 #BEHOLD #BeholdTheGreenAndGold pic.twitter.com/WQ7vnP4vym — NSU Alumni (@NSU_Alumni_1935) July 29, 2019