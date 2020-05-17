Chesapeake Sheriff’s report inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead shortly after

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office released on Sunday, May 17, that an inmate was found unresponsive in his housing unit.

The Sheriff’s Office said that at 11:09 a.m., a deputy was doing routine safety checks when they discovered the inmate identified as 39-year-old Roy Foor.

It is believed to be the result of “an unforeseen medical emergency,” according to officials.

The deputies and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures and Emergency Medical Services was called at 11:10 a.m.

Once on the scene, medics took over but could not revive Foor and he was declared as deceased.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and at this point, the sheriff’s say they have no reason to believe the medical emergency and death is COVID-19 related.

Foor was admitted into the Chesapeake Correctional Center for a parole violation on September 4, 2019.

The Chesapeake Police Department is conducting the death investigation and the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation.

