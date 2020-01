CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on scene after they say a man was shot Sunday afternoon.

According to first-responders, they arrived to the 2500 block of Bainbridge Blvd. shortly after 2:24 p.m.

Once on scene, they located a male who had at least one gunshot wound.

They say he was transported to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

